Closer to summer, IRMA and XIMB post healthy internship placements

Despite conducting summer internship in the latter part, unlike other B-schools that hold such six months in advance, the (IRMA) and Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) have had 100 per cent recruitment.

Both and have not only seen highest stipends at Rs 2.20 lakh and Rs 3.20 lakh, respectively but also find FMCG, manufacturing and BFSI sectors leading recruitment.

IRMA, which conducted the summer between April 29 and May 02 for its 39th batch of 234 students of the flagship Programme in Rural Management (PRM), placed all students in four days' time.

On the other hand, successfully placed all of its 364 students, with total 91 companies offering summer internships this year.





At IRMA, in all 147 recruiters visited the campus for summer placements. In terms of stipend, while the average came to around Rs 64,587 offered by corporate sector, the development sector consisting of NGOs, co-operatives and government agencies stood at Rs 51,202 at

The average stipend at rose by 17 per cent from last year to stand at Rs 71,000.

At XIMB, 38 per cent of the batch was placed in FMCG, followed by 22 per cent in consulting, 19 per cent in finance, 12 per cent in systems and nine per cent in operations.

Of the total 234 offers made at IRMA, agri-business and cooperatives made around 83, followed by FMCG & retail (39), consultancy & technology (35), govt agencies (24), BFSI (19), NGOs (19), and CSR & social businesses (15). Among these, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as Amul was the largest recruiter with 29 offers, followed by Verka (Punjab MilkFed), Aavin (Tamil Nadu MilkFed) and International Cooperative Alliance–Asia Pacific being some of the other recruiters from the cooperative sector.

At IRMA, multinational and agri business corporations such as ITC Agri-business Division, Godrej Agrovet, Bulk Handling Corporation and Adani Wilmar participated in the internship interviews. From the FMCG and retail sector Future Group, Grofers, Big Basket, Metro Cash & Carry, among others, recruited from