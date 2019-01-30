JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 10 business headlines: Cobrapost stings DHFL, HDFC Q3 results, and more
Business Standard

Cloudy skies with the likelihood of light rain in Delhi today: Met

Cold wave conditions continued in Delhi on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average

Press Trust of India 

delhi winter

The Met office forecasted cloudy skies with the likelihood of very light rain and thundershowers towards night and morning in Delhi on Wednesday.

Cold wave conditions continued in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees, two notches below the normal, said a Met department official.

The humidity oscillated between 94 and 52 per cent.

"There will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning. Skies will be generally cloudy with the slight possibility of very light rain and thundershowers towards night and morning," it said.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 21 and 6 degrees respectively," it added.

On Monday, the minimum temperature settled at 5.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 18.9 degrees Celsius.
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 07:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements