CM Adityanath holds meeting on law and order ahead of Kanwar Yatra, Bakrid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation ahead of Kanwar Yatra, Bakrid and other upcoming festivals.
"Anti-social elements will try to spoil the environment but we've to be vigilant and talks should be held with religious leaders," said the CM.
The Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from Ganga in Haridwar to offer it at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin on July 14.
Devotees can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov. Though, it is not mandatory.
"Kanwar Yatra is an event of enthusiasm of faith. Traditionally dance, song, and music have been a part of it. In this way, the devotees should not be harassed. Make sure that the sound of the DJ, song-music etc. is as per the prescribed standards and only religious songs are played in it," Adityanath tweeted.
Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon.
Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy.
