CM Yogi Adityanath to compensate 200,000 UP farmers for crop losses

To give prompt relief, the government in has decided to provide compensation to about 2 lakh for their crop loss due to rains and floods.

Chief Minister has directed officials to make the required assessment of the damage caused to crops like paddy and sugarcane due to rain.

About 2 lakh are those whose crops have been damaged due to excessive rains and floods in the state. After the survey by the Revenue and Agriculture departments, compensation will be given to the farmers, he said.

According to the government spokesman, "Any farmer, whose crop is damaged, should be compensated as per rules at the earliest. The Revenue and Agriculture departments should complete this work on a priority in coordination with each other."

The state government is taking all the required relief and rehabilitation measures in the rain-affected areas. An amount of Rs 68 crore will be provided to the whose agricultural produce has been damaged due to floods.

--IANS

amita/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)