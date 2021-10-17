CM Yogi Adityanath to compensate 200,000 UP farmers for crop losses

-
To give prompt relief, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to provide compensation to about 2 lakh farmers for their crop loss due to rains and floods.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make the required assessment of the damage caused to crops like paddy and sugarcane due to rain.
About 2 lakh farmers are those whose crops have been damaged due to excessive rains and floods in the state. After the survey by the Revenue and Agriculture departments, compensation will be given to the farmers, he said.
According to the government spokesman, "Any farmer, whose crop is damaged, should be compensated as per rules at the earliest. The Revenue and Agriculture departments should complete this work on a priority in coordination with each other."
The state government is taking all the required relief and rehabilitation measures in the rain-affected areas. An amount of Rs 68 crore will be provided to the farmers whose agricultural produce has been damaged due to floods.
