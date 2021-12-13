CMC Vellore calls for volunteers for Covaxin vaccine booster dose trials

In India’s first clinical study being conducted for booster doses, the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore is looking to recruit volunteers who have taken both the doses of Covaxin, three to six months ago.

In August, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had given its approval to CMC Vellore to conduct the clinical trials for booster doses. The institute was easily able to recruit 200 participants who had taken Covishield but has not been able to find an equal number of people vaccinated with Covaxin for the third jab. “It is understandable since almost 88 ...