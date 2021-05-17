-
-
Coal India Jharkhand arm Central Coalfields loses 47 personnel to Covid-19
Press Trust of India
Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) supplying dry-fuel to the nation's power plants and other projects even during the pandemic has lost 47 of its personnel to Covid-19, an official said.
Many others and their family members are battling for life, the Jharkhand arm of the Coal India Limited (CIL) said.
"Mining activities of Central Coalfields Ltd, a Jharkhand based subsidiary of Coal India, are going on round the clock but around 47 employees of CCL have lost their lives while serving the nation during the ongoing pandemic," a CCL official said.
This maharatna coal miner claims to have set up around 2,000 beds which include ICU, isolation and covid care beds with oxygen support. While oxygen supported beds are over 750 the ICU beds number nearly 70.
