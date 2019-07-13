Coalition will restore balance and survive: K'Taka RS MP M V Rajeev Gowda

M V Rajeev Gowda, a former professor at IIM Bangalore and Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, tells Archis Mohan why the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government will survive in the state and how the Union Budget has little to prevent India from sliding into an economic recession or, as he terms it, a “Modi slump”.

What is the latest on the political drama in Karnataka? I think the coalition will restore balance and most likely survive the trust vote (scheduled tentatively for later this week in the Assembly). The situation is certainly looking better than ...