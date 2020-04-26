Coimbatore: Six policemen test Covid-19 positive, 2 stations closed

Two police stations in Coimbatore were closed down after six police personnel posted there tested positive for Covid-19.

The police stations which were temporarily closed down are situated in the areas of Podanur and Kuniamuthur. The police personnel who tested positive are undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in the city.

The staff of the two police stations was later temporarily shifted to private marriage halls.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Sumit Saran said that the remaining 105 police personnel at the police stations who underwent test have reported negative results.