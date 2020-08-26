Come September, cinemas ready with discounts on movie tickets, food

Movie halls in India, shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, expect to reopen their doors in September. While most other businesses including malls, salons, gyms, restaurants and marketplaces have reopened as part of a phase-wise Unlock programme, theatres have remained out of the purview so far.

Cinema owners, especially, multiplex operators hope this will be corrected in the fourth phase of the Unlock programme that will commence next month. Most operators have also lined up discounts between 15 and 30 per cent on tickets, food and beverages as well as consumer ...