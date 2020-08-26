Coming next: Most-watched IPL in the time of Covid-19 pandemic

Will Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni take charge behind the wicket first? Or will it be Aditya Tare of Mumbai Indians? The toss of a coin at the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai/Abu Dhabi/Sharjah on September 19 will settle that. Ever since it was announced that the delayed-due-to-the-pandemic IPL will be held sans spectators in the United Arab Emirates, fan sites have been rife with speculation.

There is, however, no speculation on the viewership. “Ratings will be good. This will be the biggest IPL ever,” says Vinit Karnik, ...