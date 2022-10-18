JUST IN
Complain to CMO if anyone demands money using my name, says Goa CM Sawant
Business Standard

Complain to CMO if anyone demands money using my name, says Goa CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday appealed to people to contact his office if any person demands money using his name.

IANS  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday appealed to people to contact his office if any person demands money using his name.

"I am telling you again and again, if anyone collects money using my name or for doing any work, then people can complain or call the Chief Minister's Office," he said, following reports that money was allegedly being collected on check-posts using his name.

"By now three persons have been arrested for various such issues. Hence I urge the general public if they come across such persons, then they can call the CMO or send email. I will not tolerate such incidents," he said.

"Last time one person used my name to enter a dance bar. A complaint was lodged against him and he was arrested," Sawant said.

"Those who take money promising jobs, complaints are lodged against them also. I will make a detailed enquiry if any such cases are brought to my notice," he added.

--IANS

sbk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 20:36 IST

