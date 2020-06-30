JUST IN
Concerned about India banning Chinese apps: China foreign ministry

India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses, said Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters  |  Beijing 

India on Monday banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps in its strongest move yet targeting China in the online space

China said on Tuesday it was concerned about India's decision to ban Chinese mobile apps such as Bytedance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat and was making checks to verify the situation.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses.

India on Monday banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps in its strongest move yet targeting China in the online space since a border crisis erupted between the two countries this month.
