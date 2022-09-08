Confidence index: Hyderabad students top; Delhi kids come 2nd, finds study

When it comes to confidence, from Hyderabad take the lead, scoring 87 on a scale of 100. Those from Delhi follow close behind, at 80. Among non-metros, those from Surat come out top (83), while the overall score of India stands at 75. At a regional level, from the western part of India are more confident, at 81, while those from the South and East hover near the average.

These are the findings of a first-of-its-kind Student Confidence Index calculated by LEAD, an edtech platform, in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The index aims to measure the confidence score of across the nation.

The study was conducted across six metros and non-metros, and surveyed 2,807 students. It said that for atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat, India must first become self-confident or atmavishwasi.

The study also found that students from metros had a better advantage over those from non-metros. And that the Confidence Index was marginally higher among students in CBSE/ICSE schools as compared to those in schools affiliated to the state boards. Also, except for Chennai and Mumbai, where girls slightly outperformed boys, boys and girls appeared to be more or less equally confident across metros and non-metros.

The Confidence Index of students in Classes 9 and 10 was found to be only slightly higher when compared to students in Classes 6-8.

The Confidence Index was measured against five attributes: conceptual understanding; critical thinking; communication; collaboration; and exposure to opportunities and platforms. All of these, said the study, play an important role in confidence-building measures for students.

The study found that among the five, students lacked in the collaboration attribute. Collaboration, or the ability to work in groups and learn with peers, helps students appreciate multiple perspectives and apply new modes of thinking and, hence, requires attention, the study said.

The results were divided into four more segments: aspirant; leader; all-rounder; and influencer. The study found that at an all-India level, one in every two respondent students was in the all-rounder segment, with a little over one-third of students finding space in the influencer segment.

The study was conducted by rating the students on 20 questions, which they answered in front of their parents and which focused on activities done in schools. These activities were rotated and each statement was given equal weightage to eliminate order bias.