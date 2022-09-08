Confidence index: Hyderabad students top; Delhi kids come 2nd, finds study

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 MI vs SRH Highlights: Hyderabad stay in the race with 3-run win
IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Highlights: Warner-Powell shine in Delhi's 21 run win
SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights: Avesh Khan, Holder win thriller for Lucknow
IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Highlights: Local lads Ruturaj, Mukesh win it for CSK
IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Highlights: Hasaranga stars in 67 run win for Bangalore
-
When it comes to confidence, students from Hyderabad take the lead, scoring 87 on a scale of 100. Those from Delhi follow close behind, at 80. Among non-metros, those from Surat come out top (83), while the overall score of India stands at 75. At a regional level, students from the western part of India are more confident, at 81, while those from the South and East hover near the national average.
These are the findings of a first-of-its-kind Student Confidence Index calculated by LEAD, an edtech platform, in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The index aims to measure the confidence score of students across the nation.
The study was conducted across six metros and non-metros, and surveyed 2,807 students. It said that for atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat, India must first become self-confident or atmavishwasi.
The study also found that students from metros had a better advantage over those from non-metros. And that the Confidence Index was marginally higher among students in CBSE/ICSE schools as compared to those in schools affiliated to the state boards. Also, except for Chennai and Mumbai, where girls slightly outperformed boys, boys and girls appeared to be more or less equally confident across metros and non-metros.
The Confidence Index of students in Classes 9 and 10 was found to be only slightly higher when compared to students in Classes 6-8.
The Confidence Index was measured against five attributes: conceptual understanding; critical thinking; communication; collaboration; and exposure to opportunities and platforms. All of these, said the study, play an important role in confidence-building measures for students.
The study found that among the five, students lacked in the collaboration attribute. Collaboration, or the ability to work in groups and learn with peers, helps students appreciate multiple perspectives and apply new modes of thinking and, hence, requires attention, the study said.
The results were divided into four more segments: aspirant; leader; all-rounder; and influencer. The study found that at an all-India level, one in every two respondent students was in the all-rounder segment, with a little over one-third of students finding space in the influencer segment.
The study was conducted by rating the students on 20 questions, which they answered in front of their parents and which focused on activities done in schools. These activities were rotated and each statement was given equal weightage to eliminate order bias.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 21:43 IST