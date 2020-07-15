Congress leader says doors open for Pilot, hopes he 'comes out of BJP trap'

JUST IN
SC refuses to entertain plea against 100% domicile quota in Jammu & Kashmir
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Congress' doors have not closed for Sachin Pilot, the party's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said on Wednesday, a day after the rebel leader was removed as state deputy chief minister.

Pilot has said he worked very hard to bring the Congress back in power in Rajasthan and clarified that he is not joining the BJP.

"The party''s doors have not been closed for Pilot. May God give... good sense and he realises his mistake. I pray that he comes out of the elusive trap of BJP," Pande said in a tweet.
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 13:45 IST

