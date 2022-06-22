Cong leader Netta D'Souza to be booked for spitting on cops: Delhi Police

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today, Cong to hold nationwide protests
Cong holds Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar over Agnipath, Rahul Gandhi's probe
Cong calls for massive protests for 2 days near Raj Bhavans, govt offices
Enforcement Directorate quizzes Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
-
All India Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza will be booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly spitting on the police personnel during a protest in the national capital, a police official said on Tuesday.
"One of the protestors namely Netta D'Souza, All India Mahila Congress President, obstructed and assaulted the police personnel on duty and spitted over them for which a criminal case is being registered under appropriate sections of law," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Division, Sagar Preet Hooda.
The Congress has been continuously protesting against the summoning of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and also against the recently introduced defence recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'.
The Agnipath scheme, termed as a historic and transformative measure by the Union government, has met unprecedented levels of agitations and protests in several states across India.
The protestors in several states have been targeting trains and have torched several of them in the past few days.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi left the ED headquarters at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after being questioned for nearly nine hours in connection with the National Herald case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU