Congress says Twitter has locked its account for August 8 post

The Congress party said on Thursday has locked its account in response to a post it had made on August 8.

“@TwitterIndia lock our accounts, we challenge you. Nothing will stop us from fighting for justice & exposing the truth…” the post by India’s main opposition party had said.

The Congress used its Instagram account to share a screenshot of its locked account. Twitter has said before the Congress’s tweet violated its rules for posting private information.

“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorisation and permission”.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

Twitter temporarily blocked Ravi Shankar Prasad, the former Information Technology minister, in June for allegedly violating copyright rules in an old tweet.