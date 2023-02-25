JUST IN
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's car attacked in West Bengal's Dinhata
Delhi mayor should accept report on standing committee election: BJP
Tube Investment's TI Clean Mobility to raise Rs 3,000 cr by March 2024
Pakistan govt halts clearance of bills, salaries amidst economic crisis
India pressing for resolving Ukraine conflict through diplomacy: PM Modi
India asks IMF, FSB to prepare technical paper on regulating crypto
New tea auction process to be introduced in March in north India
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks to boost ties
2020 Delhi riots: Four acquitted of rioting, arson, theft charges
Demand for lithium batteries to surge over 5-fold; EVs to fuel further
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's car attacked in West Bengal's Dinhata
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress to provide 50% reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, women in CWC

According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs

Topics
Congress | Reservations | OBC quota

Press Trust of India  |  Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh) 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

The Congress amended its constitution at its 85th plenary session here on Saturday to provide a 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, youngsters and minorities in its working committee.

According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs.

The number of CWC members will go up to 35 from the earlier 25.

The amended constitution says from now on, the party will only have digital membership and records.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 17:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU