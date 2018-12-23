Congress wins Jharkhand seat, BJP takes Gujarat's Jasdan in by-elections

The won the Jasdan assembly seat in Gujarat and bagged the Kolebira assembly seat in Jharkhand, byelection results announced on Sunday showed.

and were in direct contest in both the seats.

candidate Kunvarji Bavalia won the Jasdan assembly bypoll by defeating Congress' Avsar Nakiya by 19, 985 votes. In Jharkhand, candidate Naman Bixal Kongari defeated the BJP candidate by over 9,000 votes.

The Kolebira seat in Jharkhand fell vacant following conviction of former Minister Enos Ekka in the murder of a school teacher. There were five candidates in the fray.

"It's a victory of secular forces in the country. People of the country have started rejecting the BJP," said Alok Dubey, Congress general secretary.

On BJP's victory on Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said it is a clear indication that BJP will win all 26 seats in Gujarat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"This victory is a clear indication that BJP will win 26 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. People of Gujarat are with BJP and they are prepared to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again," Rupani told ANI.

With this win, BJP's tally in Gujarat Assembly has reached the 100-mark.