Congress' YouTube channel deleted; party says investigating the cause

The official YouTube handle of Indian National Congress was deleted on Tuesday night. The party says it is investigating the reasons and is working to restore the channel as soon as possible. The party took on Twitter to inform about the same on Wednesday.
The party's channel, which had 2 million plus subscribers, posted press conference videos of its leaders, mostly.
“Hi, our YouTube channel – ‘Indian National Congress has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,” Congress tweeted.
“We are investigating what caused this – a technical glitch or hack. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media,” the post added.
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 17:28 IST