Doctors urge govt to allow fourth booster dose for medical fraternity
Doctors urge govt to allow fourth booster dose for medical fraternity

They say protective effect of vaccine lasts nine months to a year. For health workers that period is already over and this is the right time to boost their immunity

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Sohini Das  |  New Delhi/ Mumbai 

The booster dose coverage in India is around 27 per cent.

The Indian Medical Association wants the government to consider allowing a fourth booster shot for doctors and other frontline health workers to protect them from any impending Covid surge in the country.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 18:18 IST

