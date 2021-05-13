Constitutional violation to not call GST Council meet, says Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister on Wednesday flagged the issue of “alarming” GST compensation shortfall due to the second Covid wave and urged his Union counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman to convene a meeting at the earliest, saying it was a constitutional violation to not hold the meeting for over six months.

Mitra said the (GST) compensation shortfall was expected to be much higher than the Rs 1.56 trillion estimated last year, indicating the need to rework the shortfall estimation and borrowing requirement.

In a letter to Sitharaman on Wednesday, Mitra called it “undoubtedly deeply distressing”.