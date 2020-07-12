Convict to CM challenger: Will Sasikala's release be a threat to TN CM?

The past three and a half years have been tough for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. He faced challenges, including keeping his flock together, and handling cyclones, a water crisis, an economic downturn, and now the pandemic.

Soon Palaniswami faces one more challenge ― the release of V K Sasikala, the jailed aide of former chief minister Jayalalithaa. The big question is: Will her release be a threat to Palaniswami? The answer is while it may give him moments of nervousness, he will not be replaced, say political experts. BJP Spokesperson Aseervatham Achary recently ...