4 accused in rape-murder of Telangana vet killed by police: Reports

Four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian outside last month were shot dead by the police when they were trying to escape, multiple media reports said on Friday.

The four men were shot around 3 a.m. when they tried to flee while being taken to the crime scene for investigation, said TV news channel NDTV.

The men were accused of assaulting the 27-year-old woman on November 28 near Shadnagar town in the Ranga Reddy district and then burning her body. They were in judicial custody for 14 days after their arrests.

The crime drew comparison with the fatal gang of a young woman, on board a bus in 2012. The crime sparked widespread protests and drew international attention to violence against women in India.

Scores of people held protests in and elsewhere in Telangana to demand swift punishment for the four men.

The current case has also provoked outrage on social media with #HangRapists trending on Twitter in India.