Dussehra 2020 in pictures: Corona clouds on Ramlila, the cheer is missing

The cheer is missing this year as most Ramlilas have been recorded for digital viewing
Most Ramlilas have been either cancelled, recorded for digital viewing or recast in the corona mould -- the retelling of the epic knitting the age-old story of good vanquishing evil with the dos and don'ts of a pandemic.
Three hours of rehearsals and three hours of makeup
It takes three hours of rehearsals and three hours of makeup for a three-hour live performance of the Ramlila going on in Ayodhya, in the grand setting of Laxman Qila on the the banks of River Saryu.The star-studded Ayodhya ki Ramlila', for telecast on Doordarshan, YouTube and other social media platforms, sees Delhi BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari playing the role of Angad (Ram's emissary), Gorakhpur BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan playing Bharat, and Vindu Dara Singh enacting the role of Hanuman.
The Ramlila that began on October 9 will end on October 24
Effigy of Ravan will be burnt by the administration, in Meerut.
Ram is given a corona test at birth
So, Ram is given a corona test at birth, Shiva's bow is sanitised in the scene of Sita's swayamvar and Bharat is behind a mask when he meets Ram in the Bharat Milap sequence at the Vishnu Avatar Ramlila Committee's staging of the mythological tale in north Delhi's Shastri Park locality.
Ramlila in a new avatar with fewer artistes on stage and some even wearing PPE kits
The lights strobe in rhythm to the music adding to the atmosphere of dread and drama as always and the actors are dressed in character.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU