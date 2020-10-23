Dussehra 2020 in pictures: Corona clouds on Ramlila, the cheer is missing

The cheer is missing this year as most Ramlilas have been recorded for digital viewing

1 / 5 Artist performing at stage during a Ramlila for virtual telecast at IP Extension in New Delhi

Most Ramlilas have been either cancelled, recorded for digital viewing or recast in the corona mould -- the retelling of the epic knitting the age-old story of good vanquishing evil with the dos and don'ts of a pandemic.

Three hours of rehearsals and three hours of makeup

2 / 5 Artists perform Ramlila during the Navaratri festival, in Ayodhya

It takes three hours of rehearsals and three hours of makeup for a three-hour live performance of the Ramlila going on in Ayodhya, in the grand setting of Laxman Qila on the the banks of River Saryu.The star-studded Ayodhya ki Ramlila', for telecast on Doordarshan, YouTube and other social media platforms, sees Delhi BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari playing the role of Angad (Ram's emissary), Gorakhpur BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan playing Bharat, and Vindu Dara Singh enacting the role of Hanuman.

The Ramlila that began on October 9 will end on October 24

Effigy of Ravan will be burnt by the administration, in Meerut.

Ram is given a corona test at birth

4 / 5 Artist getting ready to perform on stage of a Ramlila in New Delhi

So, Ram is given a corona test at birth, Shiva's bow is sanitised in the scene of Sita's swayamvar and Bharat is behind a mask when he meets Ram in the Bharat Milap sequence at the Vishnu Avatar Ramlila Committee's staging of the mythological tale in north Delhi's Shastri Park locality.

Ramlila in a new avatar with fewer artistes on stage and some even wearing PPE kits

5 / 5 Artists perform Ramlila organized by Shri Durga Ram Leela Committee on the third day of Navaratri festival, in Gurugram