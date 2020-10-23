JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

IT dept unearths undisclosed transactions worth Rs 105 cr of Srinagar group
Business Standard

Dussehra 2020 in pictures: Corona clouds on Ramlila, the cheer is missing

The cheer is missing this year as most Ramlilas have been either cancelled, recorded for digital viewing or recast in the corona mould

Topics
Coronavirus | Dussehra

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

The cheer is missing this year as most Ramlilas have been recorded for digital viewing

The cheer is missing this year as most Ramlilas have been recorded for digital viewing
1 / 5
Artist performing at stage during a Ramlila for virtual telecast at IP Extension in New Delhi

Most Ramlilas have been either cancelled, recorded for digital viewing or recast in the corona mould -- the retelling of the epic knitting the age-old story of good vanquishing evil with the dos and don'ts of a pandemic.    

Three hours of rehearsals and three hours of makeup

Three hours of rehearsals and three hours of makeup
2 / 5
Artists perform Ramlila during the Navaratri festival, in Ayodhya

It takes three hours of rehearsals and three hours of makeup for a three-hour live performance of the Ramlila going on in Ayodhya, in the grand setting of Laxman Qila on the the banks of River Saryu.The star-studded Ayodhya ki Ramlila', for telecast on Doordarshan, YouTube and other social media platforms, sees Delhi BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari playing the role of Angad (Ram's emissary), Gorakhpur BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan playing Bharat, and Vindu Dara Singh enacting the role of Hanuman.

The Ramlila that began on October 9 will end on October 24

The Ramlila that began on October 9 will end on October 24
3 / 5
 

Effigy of Ravan will be burnt by the administration, in Meerut.

Ram is given a corona test at birth

Ram is given a corona test at birth
4 / 5
Artist getting ready to perform on stage of a Ramlila in New Delhi

So, Ram is given a corona test at birth, Shiva's bow is sanitised in the scene of Sita's swayamvar and Bharat is behind a mask when he meets Ram in the Bharat Milap sequence at the Vishnu Avatar Ramlila Committee's staging of the mythological tale in north Delhi's Shastri Park locality.

Ramlila in a new avatar with fewer artistes on stage and some even wearing PPE kits

Ramlila in a new avatar with fewer artistes on stage and some even wearing PPE kits
5 / 5
Artists perform Ramlila organized by Shri Durga Ram Leela Committee on the third day of Navaratri festival, in Gurugram

The lights strobe in rhythm to the music adding to the atmosphere of dread and drama as always and the actors are dressed in character.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 23 2020. 14:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.