Coronavirus: 30 healthcare workers at AIIMS Delhi advised quarantine

Doctors, nurses and technicians are among 30 healthcare workers of in Delhi advised to undergo quarantine after a 72-year-old man who visited the hospital's Cardio-Neuro Centre tested positive for Covid-19, sources said on Wednesday.

The patient had reported to the emergency with brain stroke symptoms around two days back and was immediately shifted to the Neurology ward N-S5 for evaluation and treatment.

"He was then subjected to radiological investigations like CT and MRI and was kept in a cubicle with other patients. He later complained of chest and respiratory distress after which his chest X-ray was done and and he was intubated.





"There was some suspicion over his respiratory problems and his sample was taken and sent for testing which came out positive for Covid-19," a source said.

According to an official, the patient was immediately transported to Trauma Centre,which has been converted into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, and contact tracing has been initiated.

The neurology ward where the patient was admitted is being sanitized and doctors in the emergency department are making robust screening of all patients to identity such cases.

The patient is in critical condition and doctors are keeping a close watch on his health status.

"About 30 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians who came in contact with the patient have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. After five days, their samples would be tested," the official said.

The death toll due to the novel rose to 149 and the number of cases to 5,194 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.



However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Tuesday 9.45 p.m. showed 5,192 testing positive for across the country and at least 162 deaths.





Mumbai hospital sealed as 3 doctors, 26 nurses test positive for Covid-19

Three doctors and 26 nurses have tested positive for novel in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central and the facility has been sealed off to prevent the spread of infection, BMC health officials said on Monday.

No one is allowed to enter or exit the private hospital, a civic official said.

The hospital has several employees from Kerala, leading to a senior Congress leader from the southern state, Ramesh Chennithala, to tweet, "Called Maharashtra health minister Shri. Rajesh Tope ji @rajeshtope11 seeking urgent intervention to ensure safety of 40 Covid19 positive Malayalee nurses working @ a pvt hospital in Mumbai."





Doctors, healthcare workers are warriors, have to be protected, SC tells Centre

Doctors and healthcare professionals are "warriors" in fight against coronavirus and have to be protected, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday even as the Centre assured that it is doing its best by providing them personal protective equipment (PPE) and other facilities.

The apex court suggested that the government should create a mechanism to solicit suggestions from people about how to go ahead on the issues related to COVID-19, including on providing treatment, regulatory mechanism for people working from home and also on

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat, hearing through video-conferencing three petitions seeking protective kits for doctors and healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic, was informed by the Centre that PPE kits and other requisite things are being arranged and it is taking steps in this regard.