Coronavirus cases update on Saturday: 800 home quarantined in Aurangabad

cases in India are on the rise. Several new cases are emerging from different parts of the country. is the latest entry in the list of states with infected cases. Meanwhile, some of the states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and others are showing a regular increase in the number of cases. Below are the new cases being reported across India on Saturday, March 21.

6 new cases reported in Rajasthan

Six fresh cases of the new have surfaced in Rajasthan, taking the total in the state to 23 so far, officials said on Saturday. Reports of 42 suspected cases are awaited, they said. Among the six, five are staff members of a private hospital, where a doctor tested positive for COVID-19, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said that another positive case is from Jaipur, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 23 in the state. Out of the 23, three patients, including an Italian tourist couple, have recovered.

However, a 69-year-old Italian man, who had recovered from the disease, later died of a heart attack at a private hospital on Thursday night. He was a heart and lungs patient, doctors said.

The district administration of Bhilwara has sealed the borders of the city and implemented prohibitory orders under CrPc section 144 to prevent the spread of the virus.





Over 800 under home quarantine in Aurangabad

Over 800 persons have been kept under home quarantine in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, amid the outbreak, a senior official said on Saturday. A major chunk of these are students of a local college, where one of the lecturers tested positive for Covid-19 last week, she said.

"Although only one positive case of coronavirus was recorded in Aurangabad, the number of people quarantined has exceeded 800," Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr Neeta Padalkar.

As many as 849 people have been put on 14-day mandatory quarantine till March 19 and of these, 58 are Indians with travel history abroad and 17 are foreign nationals, she added. has recorded at least 52 cases of coronavirus infection so far.



Bengal reports third positive case of novel coronavirus

A woman with a recent travel history to Scotland has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the third confirmed case in West Bengal, a state health department official said on Saturday.

The woman, in her early 20s, returned from Scotland on March 16 and was subsequently admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital in the city with symptoms of COVID-19, the official said.

The woman is a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas district. The official, however, could not confirm whether she was on home quarantine as per the protocol after returning from abroad. Before this, two persons with travel history to abroad have been reported positive for the virus in West Bengal.

16-year-old shows COVID-19 symptoms in Gurugram

A 16-year-old boy here is suspected to have coronavirus infection, Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The boy is the resident of Gurugram's Palam Vihar area and is the fifth person of the region who have symptoms of COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the boy has been quarantined and his blood samples have been sent to Pune-based Institute of Virology. He likely got the infection from his sister who was tested positive for COVID-19 few days ago. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now crossed up to 200, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.





3 more positive cases in Punjab; total six patients in state now



Three more people in have tested positive for the new coronavirus, taking the total in the state to six, an official said on Saturday.



"Three more people have tested positive in Mohali," Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said. Among the fresh cases is the sister of a 69-year-old Mohali woman who tested positive on Friday, he said.



Another person who tested positive had come in contact with a Chandigarh-based 23-year-old coronavirus patient, Dayalan said.



The other person is a 42-year-old resident who had recently returned from the United Kingdom and was admitted to a government hospital in Sector-16 in Chandigarh, the official said.



The first coronavirus positive patient in had a travel history to Italy and the second person, who died on Wednesday in Nawanshahr, had returned from Germany via Italy.