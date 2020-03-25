Coronavirus: CBSE extends affiliation application deadline till April 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended application deadline for affiliation by schools till April 30 in view of the outbreak.

"As per the norms, the period for applying for affiliation under various categories, including fresh affiliation, upgradation, switch-over from other board or extension of affiliation for session 2021-22 for all applicant schools is up to March 31 with requisite fee," Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"The board is in receipt of various representations from schools mentioning problems faced by schools for submission of application for affiliation in a stipulated time period in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

"Therefore, to ensure fulfilment of various government advisories and directive on the current situation and a measure of abundant precautions, the last date for submission of application without any late fee has been extended till April 30," Tripathi added.

Earlier on March 18, following HRD Ministry's directive, announced it will hold the Boards exams in the country after March 31, to contain the

The Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other educational institutions in the country to play safe.

The CBSE’s class 10th board exams were to end on March 20 and class 12th board exams on March 30, said Hindustan. Around 18 lakh students will take the class 10th board exams while the class 12th board exam will be taken by 12 lakh candidates.