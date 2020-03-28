Coronavirus death toll in Europe crosses 20,000, Italy, Spain worst hit

The pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP at 1415 GMT on Saturday.

Europe is now the most affected continent with 20,059 deaths from a total of 337,632 cases. The Covid-19 disease has killed 9,134 in and 5,690 in -- the two hardest-hit countries in the world, accounting for three quarters of all deaths in Europe.



Cases in US have surpassed 100,000-mark. With 104,250 positive tests, now it has more infected patients than any other country in the world. But Covid-19-related fatalities in the US (1,704) so far have been way fewer than in China (3,295), (9,134) and (5,138).



Meanwhile, India has recorded 1 deaths and has reported over 900 positive cases.

The number of cases worldwide have crossed 613,830, with other 28,228 dead from the deadly virus.