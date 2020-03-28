Coronavirus death toll in Europe crosses 20,000, Italy, Spain worst hit

-
ALSO READ
Why 96 MPs are scared after Kanika Kapoor tests positive of coronavirus
With coronavirus outbreak, cherished Mideast traditions come to abrupt halt
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic today
Coronavirus LIVE: India stays indoors for Janata Curfew on PM Modi's appeal
FM Sitharman to announce economic package to deal with Covid-19 impact
-
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP at 1415 GMT on Saturday.
Europe is now the most affected continent with 20,059 deaths from a total of 337,632 cases. The Covid-19 disease has killed 9,134 in Italy and 5,690 in Spain -- the two hardest-hit countries in the world, accounting for three quarters of all deaths in Europe.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Govt sets up PM-CARES Fund, number of India cases at 918
Cases in US have surpassed 100,000-mark. With 104,250 positive tests, now it has more infected patients than any other country in the world. But Covid-19-related fatalities in the US (1,704) so far have been way fewer than in China (3,295), Italy (9,134) and Spain (5,138).
Meanwhile, India has recorded 1 deaths and has reported over 900 positive coronavirus cases.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU