JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Human Interest

States to use Rs 29,000 cr SDR fund for food, shelter to migrants: MHA
Business Standard

Coronavirus death toll in Europe crosses 20,000, Italy, Spain worst hit

Europe is now the most affected continent with 20,059 deaths from a total of 337,632 cases.

AFP 

Italy has the world's largest outbreak of the coronavirus after China.
The number of cases worldwide have crossed 613,830, with other 28,228 dead from the deadly virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP at 1415 GMT on Saturday.

Europe is now the most affected continent with 20,059 deaths from a total of 337,632 cases. The Covid-19 disease has killed 9,134 in Italy and 5,690 in Spain -- the two hardest-hit countries in the world, accounting for three quarters of all deaths in Europe.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Govt sets up PM-CARES Fund, number of India cases at 918

Cases in US have surpassed 100,000-mark. With 104,250 positive tests, now it has more infected patients than any other country in the world. But Covid-19-related fatalities in the US (1,704) so far have been way fewer than in China (3,295), Italy (9,134) and Spain (5,138).

Meanwhile, India has recorded 1 deaths and has reported over 900 positive coronavirus cases.

The number of cases worldwide have crossed 613,830, with other 28,228 dead from the deadly virus.
First Published: Sat, March 28 2020. 20:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU