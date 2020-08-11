JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Scientists from India, US can widen research under special tech fund: Envoy
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Flights suspended from six cities to Kolkata till August 31

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has so far recorded 26,375 number of Covid-19 cases

Topics
Health Ministry | West Bengal | Coronavirus

ANI 

airlines, flights, aviation, plane, runway, airport
The suspension of flights to Kolkata will continue till 31st August 2020.

In a bid to contain the novel coronavirus in Kolkata, the West Bengal government has extended the suspension of flights from six major cities-- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad till August 31.

"Kindly refer to my earlier letter no. 371/HS/PA/20 dated 3-07-20 under reference to Chief Secretary's letter No 282-CS/2020 dated 17-7-20 regarding the suspension of flights to Kolkata from High Covid prevalence cities (vis, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad). I am further directed to inform you that the suspension of flights from the aforesaid cities to Kolkata will continue till 31st August 2020," the letter from Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay reads.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has so far recorded 26,375 number of Covid-19 cases. Out of the total, 15,35,743 have been migrated and 2,059 have died after contracting the virus.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 2,267,153; death toll at 45,353
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 09:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU