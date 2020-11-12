Coronavirus India Dispatch: Only 0.45% of Covid-19 patients on ventilator

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China's factory activity at near-decade high
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Measures to protect the PM from Covid-19
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Students turn to Sweden for overseas education
India coronavirus dispatch: AYUSH recommendations add to confusion on norms
India Coronavirus Dispatch: The reasons behind Delhi's 'third wave'
-
The Centre has been advising states to remain vigilant in the winter and the long festive season as they could threaten the gains made in the fight against the disease over the last 10 months. Read more here
Pandemic leads to a surge in insurance buying
Nearly six months of complete and then partial lockdown due to Covid-19 appears to have led to a spike in the sale of both term and health insurance cover, particularly among people aged 40-50 in Karnataka. The sale of term insurance policies in the state increased from 32 per cent to 54 per cent, from April-September, according to a recent survey by Policy Bazaar.
The sale of health insurance has also increased by 92 per cent on the year and 25 per cent from April- September. Read more here
IN NUMBERS: Delhi's Covid cases spike as temperatures drop and pollution rises
EXPLAINED: How India’s Election Commission passed the Covid-19 test
According to S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India and a distinguished Fellow at Ashoka University, “after facing some serious questions during the general elections in 2019, that affected its image, the Bihar elections were an opportunity for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prove its efficiency and evenhandedness to every skeptic”.
In his view, “at a time, when all countries are looking at each other for lessons, Bihar could be a leading example of successful election management — and the ECI of a leading election management agency”.
The ECI was inspired by the successful experiences of many countries, especially South Korea, which conducted its national elections amid the pandemic with great success — and the highest-ever turnout. Read more here
As online classes drag on, fatigued students ‘losing interest, becoming asocial’, say parents
Scores of parents and teachers from across India think that there seems to be a fatigue setting in among students after taking online classes for months. Students, they say, want to go back to school, meet their friends, and play in the school playground. Parents of older students fear that their children are becoming asocial, and getting increasingly hooked to their gadgets, in the absence of face-to-face interactions. Read more here
Schools, girls’ rights, Covid relief — what India’s top philanthropist Azim Premji spends on
Former Wipro chairman Azim Premji topped the list of Indian philanthropists for the financial year 2019-20, with donations of Rs 7,904 crore, or Rs 22 crore daily, according to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. He is also the world’s third-largest donor for Covid relief efforts. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU