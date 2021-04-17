Coronavirus: India Inc to help Maharashtra combat oxygen shortage

India Inc has assured government its support in ramping up supplies of medical oxygen, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said in a press statement on Saturday.

Thackeray interacted with CEOs and representatives of industry bodies CII and FICCI who also agreed to set up Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres in industrial areas.

The interaction was held today in the backdrop of spurt in Covid-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra, which accounts for over 60 per cent cases in the country, is the worst affected Indian state and has imposed restrictions on industrial activities among others.

To overcome the crisis, Thackeray sought help of industrialists to increase availability of beds, medicines and oxygen. He also requested them to help state government scheme of providing free meals as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

The chief minister urged the industry bodies to adopt safe work practices, which would allow them to continue production in case the state faces third wave. The government will also set up a task force which will address concerns of industries during the pandemic, he said.

"We can't predict how many more Covid-19 waves will come but we must remain prepared to face them," Thackeray said while asking the industries to adopt safe work practices in their premises.

Industry leaders, including Kotak Mahindra bank managing director Uday Kotak, RPG group chairman Harsh Goenka, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, real estate developer Niranjan Hiranandani and others participated in the interaction.