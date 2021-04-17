Coronavirus: India Inc to help Maharashtra combat oxygen shortage

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Curfew for 15 days from April 14; essential services exempted
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra government extends restrictions till April 15
Coronavirus LIVE: Local restrictions only in containment zones, says Centre
Coronavirus LIVE: Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for Covid
Coronavirus LIVE: Wearing masks mandatory for next 6 mnths, says Thackeray
-
India Inc has assured Maharashtra government its support in ramping up supplies of medical oxygen, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said in a press statement on Saturday.
Thackeray interacted with CEOs and representatives of industry bodies CII and FICCI who also agreed to set up Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres in industrial areas.
The interaction was held today in the backdrop of spurt in Covid-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra, which accounts for over 60 per cent cases in the country, is the worst affected Indian state and has imposed restrictions on industrial activities among others.
To overcome the crisis, Thackeray sought help of industrialists to increase availability of beds, medicines and oxygen. He also requested them to help state government scheme of providing free meals as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.
The chief minister urged the industry bodies to adopt safe work practices, which would allow them to continue production in case the state faces third wave. The government will also set up a task force which will address concerns of industries during the pandemic, he said.
"We can't predict how many more Covid-19 waves will come but we must remain prepared to face them," Thackeray said while asking the industries to adopt safe work practices in their premises.
Industry leaders, including Kotak Mahindra bank managing director Uday Kotak, RPG group chairman Harsh Goenka, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, real estate developer Niranjan Hiranandani and others participated in the interaction.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU