Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 9,533,471; Kerala tally at 614,673

live updates: On Wednesday, India reported 33,761 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,533,471. The country's death toll has mounted to 138,657. With 1,832,176 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 887,667, Andhra Pradesh 869,412, Tamil Nadu 784,747, and Kerala 614,673. Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 578,000, while 82 more fatalities pushed the toll from the disease to 9,342.

While the UK government has cleared Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA vaccine for use in public, the same is unlikely to be available anytime soon in India. For one, US giant Pfizer’s India arm has not yet applied for conducting clinical trials here, and secondly, the vaccine has stringent temperature requirements (-75 degree Celsius), which make it unviable for cold-chain logistics in India.

World updates: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 64,801,373. While 44,899,056 have recovered, 1,498,182 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 14,299,367 cases, and 279,763 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,533,471 cases, Brazil (6,436,650), Russia (2,347,401), France (2,244,635).

