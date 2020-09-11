Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 4,559,725; SII pauses Oxford vaccine trial

update: With a highest single-day spike of 96,760 cases, India's tally has surged past the 4.5-million mark to 4,559,725. With the latest addition, the country has recorded 625,876 cases in seven days alone. As many as 1,213 died on Thursday -- the most in a day -- taking India's death toll to 76,304. On Thursday, Maharashtra and Delhi recorded 23,446 and 4,308 cases, respectively. The national capital's tally has topped the 200,000 mark.

The nationwide serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that spread in the rural parts of India infected 69.4% of the population — that is about 4.44 million people living in rural India. The findings are significant because India witnessed a migration of millions of people to urban to rural parts after the was imposed to contain the pandemic on March 24, 2020. The survey was conducted from May 11 to June 4, 2020, in 700 villages and wards.

update: A day after the Serum Institute of India (SII) was issued a showcause notice by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it said it was pausing trials in the country. The SII is manufacturing Oxford University's Covishield vaccine in collaboration with UK's AstraZeneca.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 28,313,390. While 20,326,137 have recovered, 913,090 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,585,692 cases. It is followed by India, which has 4,559,725 cases, Brazil (4,239,763) and Russia (1,046,370).

