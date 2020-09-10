Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 95,529 cases in 24 hrs; death toll past 75,000
Coronavirus India update: Worst-hit states are Maharashtra (967,349) Andhra Pradesh (527,512), Tamil Nadu (480,524), Karnataka (404,324), and UP (285,041). Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: Recording its worst-ever single-day spike of 95,529 coronavirus cases, India's tally has surged past the 4.4-million mark to 4,462,965. With the latest addition, the country has recorded 612,251 cases in seven days alone. According to data provided by Worldometer, India has recorded more new Covid-19 cases than any other country in the past two weeks. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62% of total active coronavirus cases in the country. India's cumulative tests for detection of the virus has surpassed five million, while tests per million have risen from 6,396 on July 1 to 37,470.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra and Delhi recorded their highest single-day spike of 23,816 and 4,039 cases, respectively. The national capital's tally has topped 200,000 mark now. However, despite a sharp surge in Covid cases in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government has ruled out the possibility of another lockdown, asserting that the economy 'cannot be kept shut for eternity.
Coronavirus vaccine update: The central drug regulator (DCGI) has issued a showcause notice to Serum Institute of India (SII) for not informing it about pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate for Covid-19 in other countries and also for not submitting casualty analysis of the "reported serious adverse events". The notice was issued following reports that human trials of the most promising Covid-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by the University of Oxford, had been put on hold after a UK participant had an adverse reaction to it.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 28,011,870. While 20,082,808 have recovered, 907,248 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,548,737 cases. It is followed by India which has 4,313,129, Brazil (4,199,332) and Russia (1,041,007).
