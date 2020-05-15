- Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases rise to 81,997; China total at 82,929
India coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra cases at 27,524, Tamil Nadu 9,227, Delhi 7,798. Stay tuned with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates on corona cases and death toll worldwide
A security man wearing a protective suit checks documents of stranded Buddhist monks from Thailand at Gaya airport, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Gaya. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has been rising constantly. The country now is just a whisker from overtaking China — from where the virus originated. India's tally of cases now stands at 81,997 and 2,649 people have died of infections so far, according to Worldometer data. Will the government extend the nationwide lockdown a third time beyond May 17? Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked chief ministers to submit their Lockdown 4.0 plan by today.
Finance Minister Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled her second tranche of stimulus worth Rs 3.16 trillion. The package includes free food grain for migrant workers, credit support to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,521,174 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 303,070.
