Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 456,115; global tally at 9,352,696

update: India has again seen a sharp spike in the number of cotronavirus cases, with its total rising to 456,115. Around 14,483 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 66,000 mark, with the biggest single-day spike of 3,947 fresh infections being reported on Tuesday. The death count in the city mounted to 2,301, authorities said. Maharashtra's count increased by 3,214 in a day to reach 139,010, and 248 Covid-19 deaths took the death toll to 6,531.

The Centre on Tuesday said the country had one death from the disease per 100,000 population. The government also said the country's mortality rate was among the lowest in the world. The global average is 6.04.

world update: Worldwide, 9,352,696 people have been confirmed to have been infected by coronavirus. Of them, 5,041,159 have recovered, and 479,777 people have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the worst-hit country with 2,424,168 cases and 123,473 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,151,479 cases, 52,771 deaths), Russia (599,705 cases, 8,359 deaths), and India (456,115 cases, 14,483 deaths).

