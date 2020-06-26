Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 491,170; global tally past 9.7 mn
Coronavirus latest news: Delhi recorded 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases today, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to 73,780. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India on Friday witnessed the biggest single-day spike of nearly 18,000 in total cases. The country's total count of cases has soared to 491,170, while its Covid-19 death toll has reached 15,300. Delhi recorded 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases today, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to 73,780. Several experts have reasoned that the aggressive Covid testing is behind the spiralling of cases in Delhi.
The total number of confirmed virus patients have risen to 1,47,741 after 4,841 more patients tested positive in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. A central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between today and June 29 to coordinate with state officials in strengthening Covid-19 management efforts in those areas, the ministry said on Thursday.
Coronavirus world update: Worldwide, at least 9,701,562 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus infectyions, more than 5,254,966 have recovered, and more than 490,978 people have died, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States is the worst-hit country with 2,504,298 cases and 126,771 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,233,147 cases, 55,054 deaths), Russia (613,994 cases, 8,605 deaths), and India (491,170 cases, 15,308 deaths).
