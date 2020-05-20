- Covid-19 Factoid: India's case count doubled to 100,000 in just 12 days
- Border dispute: Nepal's new map includes parts of Indian territory
- CBI issues alert to states, UTs on Cerberus that hits mobile phones
- SP leader, son shot dead in Sambhal after dispute with villagers; 2 held
- Railways to operate 200 non-AC passenger trains daily from June 1
- India's Covid-19 cases rising at fastest pace in Asia as govt eases curbs
- Harsh Vardhan set to be WHO Executive Board chairman, say officials
- Will keep leading virus response after Trump's threat, says WHO chief
- Chinese troops resort to posturing in Ladakh, north Sikkim: Reports
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 106,468; global tally nears 5 million
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra cases at 37,158, Delhi 10,554, Tamil Nadu 11,760. Stay tuned with Business Standard for updates on Covid-19 cases and death toll across the world
A medic conducts thermal screening of a passenger waiting to board a train to Delhi at Howrah station, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus in India updates: India has witnessed its biggest daily spike in the total number of coronavirus cases, with over 6,000 being reported in 24 hours, according to data compiled by Worldometer. There are 106,468 cases of Covid-19 in the country at present, and as many as 3,301 people have died from the disease. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said that for every 100,000 population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far, as against 60 globally.
Maharashtra, the most affected state, reported 2,100 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 37,158. The tally of Delhi rsoe to 10,554, with 500 more cases being recorded. The national capital has allowed DTC buses to hit the road and all offices are permitted to resume work as usual.
Several other states have also ordered reopening of markets, local transport and even salons in areas that are considered safe from coronavirus.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,928,701 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 320,964, according to Worldometer.
