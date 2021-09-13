- Coronavirus live: Amid pandemic, over 1.5 mn students appear for NEET
Coronavirus live: Amid pandemic, over 1.5 mn students appear for NEET
Coronavirus live updates: Kerala logs over 20,000 cases; no fresh death in Delhi. Catch all the live updates here
Candidates undergo thermal screening to check their temperatures before they write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which selects students for India’s state-run medical colleges, at an examination centre in Delhi.
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 28,591 new cases of Covid-19 and 338 deaths from the disease in 24 hours, said the health ministry on Sunday.
Amid the ongoing pandemic, a record 1.5 million candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday at over 3,800 centres across the country.
Kerala on Sunday reported 20,240 fresh coronavirus cases and 67 deaths which pushed the total infections in the state to 43,75,431 and the fatalities till now to 22,551.
Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday finalised the modalities for a door-to-door vaccination drive for inoculation of over 63,000 remaining beneficiaries in the district.
World coronavirus updates: South Africa would move to Adjusted Alert Level 2 from 3 starting Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. He said on Sunday night that while the third wave is not yet over, a sustained decline in infections was seen across the country over the last few weeks.
After breathing a sigh of relief from the second wave of Covid-19 transmission, Indonesia is now preparing for the transition from pandemic to endemic.
Pakistan is facing a surge in medical oxygen demand as it's struggling to turn the tide on the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, local media reported on Sunday. In a letter to hospitals, Pakistan Oxygen Limited (POL) expressed its inability to meet the rising demand for oxygen. POL is operating three of its existing plants at Karachi and Lahore but it's unable to complete the demands.
