- Coronavirus LIVE: Biocon joins Adagio for licence to make antibody cocktail
- Govt introduces a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend insolvency law
- Minister Vaishnaw announces Rs 2 crore reward, promotion for Mirabai Chanu
- Delhi govt initiates process of revising circle rates of properties
- West Bengal sets up panel to probe Pegasus snooping row: Mamata Banerjee
- Delhi Metro runs with 100% seating capacity; station crowd still an issue
- Assam-Mizoram: 6 Police personnel killed, 50 injured; Shah speaks to CMs
- SC refuses to stay proceedings against Gambhir foundation in Covid case
- Unlock: Schools reopen for students of classes 10, 12 in Odisha
- UK court declares Vijay Mallya for Indian banks to realise debt
Coronavirus LIVE: Biocon joins Adagio for licence to make antibody cocktail
The antibody treatment is based on ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody, which targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A top Biden administration official said that the US remained committed to helping India recover from its devastating second wave of coronavirus
Bengaluru-based Biocon Biologics has partnered US-based Adagio Therapeutics for an exclusive licence to manufacture and commercialise an advanced antibody treatment against Covid-19 for India and select markets.
The antibody treatment is based on ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody, which targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses. It is under clinical development by Adagio as a potential single agent for both the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, a press statement said.
Meanwhile, a top Biden administration official said that the US remained committed to helping India recover from its devastating second wave of coronavirus and was ready to support it until the virus was defeated.
"We remain committed to helping India recover from its devastating second wave and stand ready to support our partners until we have defeated the virus," said United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More