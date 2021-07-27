JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: Biocon joins Adagio for licence to make antibody cocktail

The antibody treatment is based on ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody, which targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A top Biden administration official said that the US remained committed to helping India recover from its devastating second wave of coronavirus
Bengaluru-based Biocon Biologics has partnered US-based Adagio Therapeutics for an exclusive licence to manufacture and commercialise an advanced antibody treatment against Covid-19 for India and select markets.

The antibody treatment is based on ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody, which targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses. It is under clinical development by Adagio as a potential single agent for both the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, a press statement said.

Meanwhile, a top Biden administration official said that the US remained committed to helping India recover from its devastating second wave of coronavirus and was ready to support it until the virus was defeated. 

"We remain committed to helping India recover from its devastating second wave and stand ready to support our partners until we have defeated the virus," said United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power.

