Coronavirus LIVE: Global caseload tops 220.6 mn, deaths surge past 4.56 mn

The US is still the worst-hit with the world's highest number of cases, deaths at 39,941,581 and 648,467, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,988,673 cases
Along with shorter-lasting antibodies, Covid vaccines also trigger what’s essentially a long-term memory in the immune system. (Photo: Bloomberg)
The global Coronavirus (Covid-19) caseload has topped 220.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.56 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.44 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 220,624,875, 4,566,726 and 5,446,556,336, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 39,941,581 and 648,467, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,988,673 cases.
