Coronavirus LIVE: India adds 18,574 cases on Sat; tally up at 10,188,353
Around 150 Army personnel who arrived in Delhi from various locations in the last few weeks to participate in the Republic Day and Army Day parades have tested positive
Coronavirus India live updates: India reported 18,574 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, according to Worldometer, taking the total count to 10,188,392. The death toll mounted to 147,659 with 280 new fatalities. Total discharged cases stands at 9,760,848.
The central government is planning a dry run for administering the Covid-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab next week as a prep before the actual inoculation. Seperately, the Delhi Police geared up for Covid-19 vaccination and directed all its personnel to register their mobilephone numbers. The personnel will be informed about the date, time and place of vaccination as the inoculation drive begins.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 80,675,745, and a total of 1,761,185 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the new strain of the coronavirus has been detected in eight European countries, the WHO regional head said, adding that agency is monitoring the situation.
