Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,208,725; global tally past 81 million

live updates: With 20,333 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,208,725. The country's death toll has mounted to 147,940. With 1,919,550 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 915,345, Andhra Pradesh 881,000, Tamil Nadu 814,000, and Kerala 735,611.



The Covid-19 active caseload in the country has dipped to 278,000. However, the pandemic continues to take a toll on activities. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly session which was scheduled to begin today had to be postponed after protem speaker disclosed that 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs had tested coronavirus-positive.



India is set to hold a two-day dry run from today for its proposed ambitious vaccination drive, likely to be kicked off in January, in four states Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat..

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 81,126,414. While 57,280,811 have recovered, 1,771,407 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 19,567,784 cases, and 341,138 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,208,725 cases, Brazil (7,484,285), Russia (3,050,248), France (2,559,686).

