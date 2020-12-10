Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 9,762,326; global tally past 69 million

-
-
Coronavirus live updates: On Wednesday, India reported 26,351 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,762,326. The country's death toll has mounted to 141,735. With 1,864,348 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 896,563, Andhra Pradesh 873,000, Tamil Nadu 794,020, and Kerala 649,000. Delhi recorded 2,463 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with over 72,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 3.42 per cent.
An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet today to review the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for emergency-use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 69,200,993. While 47,944,035 have recovered, 1,574,650 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 15,810,242 cases, and 296,567 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,762,326 cases, Brazil (6,730,118), Russia (2,541,199), France (2,324,216).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
