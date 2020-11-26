Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 9,266,697; global tally at 60,681,568

update: On Wednesday, India reported 44,699 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,266,697. The country's death toll mounted to 135,261. At 1,795,959, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 878,055, Andhra Pradesh 864,000, Tamil Nadu 774,710 and Kerala 571,000. Delhi recorded 5,246 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,720. With Covid cases surging in many parts of the country, the government has issued fresh guidelines for states to strictly enforce containment measures, surveillance and caution to fully overcome the pandemic. The guidelines will be effective from December 1 till the end of the month.

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 60,681,568. While 41,929,695 have recovered, 1,425,466 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 13,125,587 cases, and 268,119 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,266,697 cases, Brazil (6,166,898), France (2,170,097), Russia (2,162,503).

