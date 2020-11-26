Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 9,266,697; global tally at 60,681,568

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala records 6,820 new Covid-19 positive cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Indians yet to achieve herd immunity, says Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 80% mark, highest worldwide
Coronavirus LIVE: 75% of new confirmed cases concentrated in ten states/UTs
Coronavirus LIVE: Manish Sisodia, hospitalised with Covid, also has dengue
-
Coronavirus update: On Wednesday, India reported 44,699 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,266,697. The country's death toll mounted to 135,261. At 1,795,959, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 878,055, Andhra Pradesh 864,000, Tamil Nadu 774,710 and Kerala 571,000. Delhi recorded 5,246 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,720. With Covid cases surging in many parts of the country, the government has issued fresh guidelines for states to strictly enforce containment measures, surveillance and caution to fully overcome the pandemic. The guidelines will be effective from December 1 till the end of the month.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 60,681,568. While 41,929,695 have recovered, 1,425,466 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 13,125,587 cases, and 268,119 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,266,697 cases, Brazil (6,166,898), France (2,170,097), Russia (2,162,503).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU