Coronavirus live: India logs 39,742 new cases; South Africa eases curbs
Coronavirus updates: India's private companies plan to step up vaccination in towns and villages. South Africa eased virus curbs after new infections slowed.
Coronavirus updates: India reported 39,742 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the health ministry on Sunday. The Covid-19 death toll rose by 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 420,551.
Biocon may consider applying for full marketing authorisation for itolizumab, a novel antibody product used to treat Covid-19, in India. The private sector plans to step up Covid-19 vaccination in towns and villages with more camps and community engagement initiatives as it flags concerns about procurement and supply.
World coronavirus updates: Hundreds of children--many under age five--have died in Indonesia from Covid in recent weeks, a mortality rate that’s higher any other country, the New York Times reported, citing doctors. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa eased virus curbs after new infections slowed and the nation’s vaccination programme gathered pace, Bloomberg reported.
