Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 21,861 new cases, tally crosses 9.9 million
The government is making all efforts to support and promote the development of vaccines for Covid-19, but there is a need to strengthen cold chain logistics
A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at a Bus Depot in New Delhi on Monday.
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 21,861 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday pushing the overall tally to 99,54,769, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 144,487.
The government is making all efforts to support and promote the development of vaccines for Covid-19, but there is a need to strengthen cold chain logistics and remove vaccine hesitancy, experts voiced on Wednesday. "There are six vaccine candidates in various stages of clinical trials in India, out of which four are developed indigenously," Department of Biotechnology Scientist and Adviser Asha Sharma said.
World coronavirus updates: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 74,508,987. While 52,317,720 have recovered, 1,654,250 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 17,385,399 cases.
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news
