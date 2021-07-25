Coronavirus live: Modi likely to talk about Covid-19 on 'Mann ki Baat' show
Coronavirus updates: A civil servant says West Bengal's stock of Covaxin vaccine is 'very low'; Delhi eases most restrictions as its Covid-19 cases fall.
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus | Health Ministry
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker at the Dadar railway station in Mumbai collects the swab sample of a passenger to test for Covid-19 test on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: Delhi will open multiplexes, auditoriums and entertainment parks from Monday and permit 100 per cent seating capacity in the Metro and public buses, easing most restrictions after a decline in Covid-19 cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio speech on Monday, likely using the address to talk about the coronavirus. West Bengal’s stock of Covaxin is "very low" and the supply crunch could hold up vaccinations in the state, a senior health department official told PTI.
World coronavirus updates: Manila’s municipality extended the Philippine capital’s curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting July 25 due to the threat of the more transmissible delta variant. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of France to protest mandatory vaccination plans, with Covid-19 case numbers accelerating to a two-month high, Bloomberg reported.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh