Coronavirus live: Mumbai to resume train services; Punjab restrict entry
Coronavirus live updates: President Kovid says India must keep its guard up; Russia reports biggest-ever rise in daily deaths.
A visitor gets a Covid-19 vaccine dose at a government hospital in Bikaner, Saturday, Aug 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: Mumbai will restart commuter train services for fully vaccinated residents from Sunday, a move that could tackle traffic jams that are popping up as Covid-19 cases drop off but also one that risks transmitting the virus across India’s financial hub.
Punjab will from Monday allow entry to only those people who are either fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical report saying they are not infected.
India is yet to come out of the devastating effects of the coronavirus and this is the time for caution, said President Ram Nath Kovind in his customary speech to mark Independence Day. "We shall not let our guard down," he said Saturday
World coronavirus updates: Russia reported 819 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday: its biggest-ever daily tally, said Bloomberg. The rising toll is being driven by the delta strain.
Germany reported 5,644 new coronavirus infections Saturday, the biggest daily increase since the end of May. Israel administered 70,000 booster shots this weekend, as people between the ages of 50 and 59 became eligible, according to the Haaretz newspaper.
