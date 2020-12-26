Coronavirus LIVE: New virus strain found in 8 European nations so far

India live updates: India has reported 23,068 new Covid-19 infections, the previous day, taking the total count to 10,157,903. The death toll mounted to 147,241 with 336 new fatalities. Total discharged cases stand at 9,728,747.

The union government is planning a dry run for administering the Covid-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab next week as a prep before the actual inoculation. The exercise will enable linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation, including improvements that may be required in the envisaged process.

World update: The global tally of cases stands at 79,892,047. 1,752,163 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the new strain of the coronavirus has been detected in eight European countries, the WHO regional head said, adding that agency is monitoring the situation.